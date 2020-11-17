KVIC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 34 Posts of Director and Deputy Director at kvic.gov.in, Last Date Dec 15

Khadi and Village Industries Commission has put out a notification for the recruitment to the post of Director and Deputy Director. There are 34 vacancies – 18 of Director and 16 of Deputy Director. Those who want to apply can visit the official website of the KVIC at kvic.gov.in.

The application process started on November 16 and it will end on December 15. Those who want to apply should first check the eligibility criteria: kviconline.gov.in/kvicrec2020/miscdoc/advertisement.pdf

How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the KVIC at kvic.gov.in

Step 2: In the What’s New section, click on the link for notification for the recruitment of Director and Deputy Director

Step 3: Then, click on the Online Application option

Step 4: Register by providing the required details. Following this, an ID and password will be generated

Step 5: Fill application form and upload required documents

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application

Before submitting the form, candidates are advised to check all the filled details carefully. All the candidates applying for the post of Director and Deputy Director will have to pay Rs 1,500 as application fee.

The maximum age limit for the post of Director is 50 years. Those who are already employed in the public sector will get a relaxation of up to five years. Relaxation in age limit is being provided to candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

On the other hand, the maximum age limit for the position of Deputy Director is 40 years. There is relaxation of up to five years for government employees. Candidates from the reserved category are also being provided age relaxation.

There is no age limit for employees of Khadi and Village Industries Commission for both the posts.

“In the event of number of applications being large, KVIC will adopt short-listing criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for Interview to a reasonable number,” said KVIC in the notification. For shortlisting candidates for the interview, it will employ its own methods.