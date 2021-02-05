KVPY 2020 Answer Keys Released on kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru on Friday, February 5, released the answer keys for the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY 2020) exam. The answer key has been released on IISc’s official website www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The exam was held for admission to bachelors, masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in science. On January 31 the aspirants appeared for the SA, SX and SB stream exams. Meanwhile, the KVPY examination is held for Class 11, Class 12 and first-year college students of any undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences.

In order to download the answer key of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana 2020 exam, the candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for Indian Institute of Science’s official website www.kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘KVPY-2020 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with answer keys’ on the homepage

Step 3: New window will open wherein you will see a page which will have hyperlinks to the answer keys of the respective streams. Click on the link according to your stream

Step 4: A pdf file will open on a new page. This pdf will contain your KVPY answer key

Step 5: hit the download button and take a print of the answer key for your convenience.

Those candidates who have any objections regarding the answer key can raise the same till February 15. The person will have to send an email at applications.kvpy@iisc.ac.in along with the details of their observations and relevant evidence to back it.

The KVPY paper consists of 80 questions which need to be attempted in three hours. The candidates who score a minimum of 80 percent in class 10 are eligible to appear for the KVPY SA exam. For those appearing for SB/SX exam a minimum of 60 per cent in PCMB Class 12 board exam is needed. The students who qualify these exams are then given fellowship in their undergraduate or postgraduate science programs.