KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended for Admission to IISc

The Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore has extended the last date to apply for the Kishor Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) exam. Interested candidates can now apply online up till September 6 on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The exam is conducted for applications to the Bachelor’s of Science (Research) programme at IISc. Candidates who have completed their class 12 can apply for the exam. Candidates must have had physics, chemistry, and mathematics as core subjects in class 12. Candidates who have studied biology, statistics, electronics, computer science along with PCM are also eligible to apply. Applicant must have secured a 60 per cent or above in class 12.

KVPY 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of KVPY

Step 2. Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3. Register using mobile number and email ID

Step 4. Log in again using the username and password entered

Step 5. Fill the form using required credentials

Step 6. Pay the KVPY application fee. Submit

Step 7. Download and take a printout of the form for future reference

KVPY 2021: Fee

The KVPY 2021 application fees for the general and OBC category is Rs 1250 and for SC, ST, PWD is Rs 625.

“Special groups / Committees are set up at IISc to screen the applications and conduct an aptitude test at various centres in the country. Based on the performance in the aptitude test, short-listed students are called for an interview which is the final stage of the selection procedure. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered," the official notice reads.

The KVPY exam 2021 will be held on November 7 across various exam centres in India. The KVPY scholarship 2021 is also available and is awarded to meritorious candidates. Those who complete the four-year BSc degree will have the option of getting a master of science degree by studying at IISc for another year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here