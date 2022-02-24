KVPY 2021 Aptitude Test to be Held on May 22

After being deferred multiple times due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2021 is now slated to be held on May 22, 2022. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted on January 9 this year. KVPY 2022 admit cards are likely to be released online soon. Once released, candidates who had registered for the exam will be able to download their admit card using their KVPY user ID and password.

Funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, KVPY is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences for encouraging candidates for research in the field of science and related subjects.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore looks after the implementation of this fellowship exam. The selection for KVPY is a fellowship exam for students in class 11 to the first year of any undergraduate in Basic Sciences namely B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology having an aptitude for scientific research.

The KVPY selection is done on the basis of an all-Indian written aptitude test conducted in Hindi and English at various centers across the country. The three-hour-long online exam is divided into four-section physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology subjects carrying a total of 260 marks.

Candidates who clear the written test are called for a round of interviews and the final merit list for the fellowship is prepared considering the candidate’s total score.

First to third years of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math. / Integrated M.Sc. /M.S, who get selected for the KVPY fellowship get a monthly fellowship of Rs. 5000 and annual contingency grant of Rs 20,000. Similarly, the candidates who are in the first and second year of M. Sc. or fourth and fifth years of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S, receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7,000 and the annual contingency grant is Rs 28,000.

