KVS Admission 2020: First Merit Released at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will publish the first merit list of selected candidates (provisional) for Class 1 admissions on Tuesday, August 11. The KVS Admission 2020 First Merit List will be released by the board on the official website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/. The merit list will be released based on the lottery system. The live streaming of the KVS Admission 2020 draw will be available on the official YouTube channel.

The registration for class 1 admission was conducted via online mode by the officials. The admission window was opened on July 20.The last date to submit the online application was August 7.

On the basis of seats available, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will be releasing the second and third merit list on August 24 and August 26.

"Parents can check the status of their applications in lotteries to be conducted for various admission categories by clicking on "Check Application Status" from 6am, 12 Aug 2020," the official notification read.

KVS Admission 2020: How to check first merit list

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of KVS Admissions 2020-21

Step 2: Now, as the page loads look for "check application status" link and tap on it

Step 3: Parents will be asked to enter their login details including Login Code, Date of Birth of child, Mobile Number, Captcha Code

Step 4: Application status will be displayed on the screen

Now, download the application status of your child and keep a hard copy for future reference.