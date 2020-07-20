Take the pledge to vote

KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Process Begins from Today at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

KVS Admission 2020: The KVS 2020 Admissions process and all documents related information is available on the official site at kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

July 20, 2020
KVS Admission 2020 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the KVS Admission process 2020 from Monday (July 20). The KVS 2020 Admissions process and all documents related information is available on the official site at kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. For the academic year 2020-2021, the last date to apply for Class 1 admission is August 7. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also started accepting admission forms for other classes as well.

In the official notice, the officials have stated, "Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2020-2021 will commence at 10:00 am on July 20, 2020, and will close at 7:00 pm on August 7, 2020. Registration for Class II and above will be done from July 20 at 8:00 am to July 25, 2020, up to 4:00 pm if vacancies exist (in offline mode)”.

Parents can apply via direct link here

KVS Admissions 2020: Steps to apply for registration:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

  • Step 2: Click on the admission link

  • Step 3: Now, read though the details and documents required for the admission process

  • Step 4: Click on the registration link

  • Step 5: Upload all the documents and click on submit

  • Step 6: Now, download all the documents and keep a copy

