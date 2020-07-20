KVS Admission 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Process Begins from Today at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
KVS Admission 2020: The KVS 2020 Admissions process and all documents related information is available on the official site at kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
Image for representation.
KVS Admission 2020 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the KVS Admission process 2020 from Monday (July 20). The KVS 2020 Admissions process and all documents related information is available on the official site at kvsangathan.nic.in and kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. For the academic year 2020-2021, the last date to apply for Class 1 admission is August 7. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has also started accepting admission forms for other classes as well.
In the official notice, the officials have stated, "Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2020-2021 will commence at 10:00 am on July 20, 2020, and will close at 7:00 pm on August 7, 2020. Registration for Class II and above will be done from July 20 at 8:00 am to July 25, 2020, up to 4:00 pm if vacancies exist (in offline mode)”.
Parents can apply via direct link here
KVS Admissions 2020: Steps to apply for registration:
- Step 1: Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on the admission link
- Step 3: Now, read though the details and documents required for the admission process
- Step 4: Click on the registration link
- Step 5: Upload all the documents and click on submit
- Step 6: Now, download all the documents and keep a copy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shivangi Joshi Says Things are Scary in Mumbai as She Returns to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shoots
- Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing During the Pandemic With Too Much Sunscreen and Became a Meme
- Pune Girl Dances Her Heart Out to Welcome Her Sister after Recovering from Covid-19
- Trent Boult Skips Second Day of Training Camp Due to Illness
- Are You Using These VPN Apps? Personal Info Of 20 Million Users Leaked: That’s 1.2TB Data