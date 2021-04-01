KVS Admission 2021 Begin: From Documents Needed to Application Process - All You Need to Know

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will start the online registration process for admission to class 1 from 10 AM onwards on April 1. This year, KVS has allowed a 19 days-window for completing the registration process 2021. The last date for applying to KVS Admission 2021 is April 19. After the registration ends, KVS will be releasing a provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates.

The first KVS admission 2021 provisional list will be out on April 23, followed by the second list on April 30. If at all there are seats left after the second list, then a third list will be issued on May 5, as per the official schedule. In case an insufficient number of applications are received online, a second notification will be issued for registrations on May 10. Admission in this notification will be made under the Right to Education provisions, Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes- NCL. The KVS Admission 2021 registrations for those belonging to this category will end on May 13.

While the admission process for class 1 is being held online, the admission and registration process for classes 2 and onwards will be conducted in offline mode. Except for class 11 the admissions will begin from April 8 and will go on till April 15 for these classes. The provisional selection and waitlist of eligible candidates for KVS admission 2021 will be released at 4 PM on April 19. The process of KVS 2021 admission for the candidates who have made it to the list will be held between April 20 and April 27.

The admission in Class 11 for existing KVS students will start after 10 days from the day of Class 10 result declaration 2020. Those who do not belong to KV will only be able to register for admission after the existing students have been admitted.

The KVS 2021 registration is absolutely free of cost and the last date for admission from Class 1 to Class 8 is May 31. Further, it should also be noted that students from Class 1 to Class 8 can take admission in KVS without a school transfer certificate, provided they meet all other eligibility criteria and have a birth certificate issued by a government body.