KVS Admissions 2021: First Allotment List Soon, Keep These Documents Ready

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission 2021 revised schedule is likely to be released in the coming week. Details regarding the provisional admission list and other things can be accessed at the online website of KVS. The provisional admission list for class 1 was to be released on April 23, however, it was later cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Currently, it is being said that the first list is likely to be released by June 23, followed by the second and third list, which are likely to release on June 30 and July 5, respectively.

Once the list is released and the admission process starts, students and their parents must keep the following documents ready:

— Child’s photograph

— Child’s birth certificate

— Copy of caste certificate (if any)

— Residence certificate

— Disability certificate

— Economically Weaker Section / Below Poverty Line certificate

— Retirement certificate for uniformed defence employees

— Transfer details of parents or grandparents that will be used in the application

— Proof of relationship between the child and the parent/grandparent

Preference of admission will first be given to those who fall under the Right to Education quota, followed by the ones who are from the service priority category. The KVS will declare the provisional list of selected candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats from July 2 to July 6.

The officials have also announced the revised schedule for admission to class 2. The declaration of the list of class 2 will be out from June 24 and the admissions will take place between June 25 and June 30. It must be noted that if any of these dates turns out to be a public holiday, then the subsequent day will be considered as the opening or closing date.

