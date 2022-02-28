KVS Admissions 2022: Class 1 Registrations Begin, How to Apply

The Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS) class 1 registration process begins today, February 28. Parents can apply online on behalf of their wards at the official website at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. The registration process for admission to class 1 will continue till March 21, up to 7 pm.

To be eligible to apply, the student must be six years old as of March 31, 2022. They can also be born on April 1. The first admission list will be published on March 25 and if seats remain vacant after that, second and third lists will be announced on April 1 and 8, respectively.

“You are strongly advised NOT to submit multiple applications to the same Vidyalaya for the same child. If multiple registration forms are submitted for the same child in the same Kendriya Vidyalaya, only the last application will be considered in admission process. In a double shift Kendriya Vidyalaya, each shift will be treated as separate Vidyalaya for admission purpose," reads the official notice.

KVS Admission 2022: Documents Required

— a digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (JPEG file of size at most 256KB),

— a scan copy of the child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB),

— details of government certificate in case you are applying under economically weak section,

— transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

KVS Admission 2022: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of KVS

Step 2. Register yourself using required credentials

Step 3. On successful registration, you will be assigned a unique login code

Step 4. Fill in the form. Submit

Step 5: On successful submission, you will be assigned a unique Application Submission Code, that is different from the Login Code

Step 6. Submit, save and download the form for further use

The KVS notice further added that mere registration and submission of the application form does not confer a right to admission to any child. “Admissions will be offered by individual Vidyalayas, depending on available seats and as per KVS guidelines (see here) after examining application details, and after originals of all required documents have been produced at the time of admission," it said.

