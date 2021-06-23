KVS Admissions First Draw of Lots Today: Know How to Book a Seat

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) conducted the first draw of lots today. Now that the first allotment list is out, the aspirants who have made it to the list will need to submit their documents and register their seat through the official portal. Those who have not made it in the first list will need to wait for the subsequent lists that will be released on June 30 and July 5 respectively.

Once the child has made it to the list the parent will have to book a seat in order to complete the admission process. If your child has made it to the list, make sure you have all the important documents including the student’s photo, his or her birth certificate, residence certificate and other relevant papers like the caste certificate, EWS/BPL certificate etc.

KVS Admissions First Draw of Lots: How to book a seat?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of KVS

Step 2: Login to the portal using relevant details like the login code, child’s date of birth and mobile number.

Step 3: Once done the admission application form will open. Fill in all the required information.

Step 4: There will be an option to give up to three choices of Kendriya Vidyalayas without any preference between them

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents and certificates that are asked in the form.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details you have entered and hit the submit button.

Step 7: Once done take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page.

The KVS authorities will be declaring the provisional list of selected candidates according to the priority service category for General Seats between July 2 and July 6. The revised schedule for class 2 admissions have also been announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here