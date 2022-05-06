KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Second Merit List Today at kvsangathan.nic.in

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will release its second merit list for admission to KV class 1 today, May 6. It had released the first merit list on May 3. Once released, parents can check the list for the admission of their wards at the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Those who did not get their name in the first list must check the second list. Further, KVS will release the third list on May 10. It should be further noted that the declaration of a provisional selection list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats, if any, will be done from May 6 to May 17. The last date for KVS admissions for this academic to all classes, except class 11, is June 30.

Also read| Centre Scraps Education Minister’s ‘Discretionary Quota’ For Admission Into KVs

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: How To Check Merit List

Step 1. Visit the official website of KVS

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the “KVS Admissions 2022 Second Merit list" link

Step 3. Select your state and Kendriya Vidyalaya branch

Step 4. The KVS Class 1 admission merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check and download the list for future reference.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: List of Documents Required

Once the candidates gets their name on the admission list, following documents will be required for the admission process.

— Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate

— Proof of residence

— Certificate of retirement for uniformed defence employees, for grandchildren of members of Parliament and PSU employees

— Proof of the relationship of either of the child’s parents with them, for grandchildren of KVS employee

— Proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee

— Caste certificate, if applicable

Read| Kendriya Vidyalayas Not Solution to Problems in Education Sector, States Must Chip In: Education Minister

This year, the government has scrapped the Member of Parliament quota for admissions to KVs. It has also removed the quota for employees of the education ministry, however, in place of these two quotas, the KVS will be having seats for children who have been orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the latest guidelines, supernumerary seats will be created for children orphaned by Covid-19. This means these sets will be over and above the class strength. Under the PM CARES for children scheme, as many as 10 seats per KV will be created for such kids. In each class, about two kids will be admitted under this newly introduced quota, as earlier reported by News18.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.