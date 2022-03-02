KVS Class 1 Admissions 2022-23: Plea in Delhi HC Challenging Change in Age Criteria

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) class 1 admission criteria 2022-23 lays down the minimum age of a child as six years. A plea has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the KVS to reframe the admission criteria and making it five years instead of six in 2022-23 by the law, reported ANI.

The plea stated that before the academic year 2022-23, the minimum age of admission for class 1 in KVS was 5 years as of March 31 of the year of admission. It added that the admission criteria are arbitrary, discriminatory, unjust, and unreasonable. It also violates the fundamental right to education of the petitioner as guaranteed under Articles 14, 21, and 21-A of the Constitution of India read with the provisions of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, it added.

The petitioner, a child through her father Pawan Kumar, submitted that she would be five plus age as of March 31, 2022. She wanted to apply for admission in class 1 in KVS this year but on February 24, 2022, the schools made changes in minimum age criteria just 4 days before the admission process began. She added that she was shocked to find out that she has been made ineligible to apply for class I in the academic year 2022-23.

“As per the mandate of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, entry age for Class 1 has been revised to 6 plus years with effect of Academic Session 2022-23," the KVS admission guidelines stated as per the plea. The NEP 2020, however, did not make any changes and has not disturbed the status quo. The change of the admission criteria has been invented by KVS, the petitioner claimed.

Lawyers Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh who filed the plea for the petitioner further stated that after seeing the impugned admission criteria 2022-23 of respondent KVS, the petitioner sent a legal notice dated February 27 to KVS but has not received any response so far.

