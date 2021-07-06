KVS Releases 3rd Allotment List for Class 1 Admissions 2021

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the third list for admission to class 1. The parents and guardians of the candidates can access the list through the official KVS website. Those who have been allotted the seat will have to complete the entire admission process in order to confirm it.

In order to complete the admission process make sure you have all the documents including digital photograph, child’s birth certificate, government certificate, etc. All those who are applying must note that they will need to enter the OTP in order to complete the application process. So it is advisable that the parents keep their phones handy at that time.

KVS 3rd allotment list for class 1 admissions 2021: Steps to Check

Step 1: Open the internet browser of your choice and search for KVS official website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a login section. Enter the login code, mobile number, and date of birth of the child

Step 3: Click on the KVS 3rd list link to confirm your child’s name in the list

Step 4: Once done go back to the homepage and click on the application form tab. You will be able to open the form after entering the login code.

Step 5: Fill the form correctly and makes sure to hit the submit button

Step 6: Once done save the application reference number

For admissions to the Kendriya Vidyalayas, the students who are eligible for admission under the Right To Education Act are given first preference. The second preference is then given to those children who come under the Service Priority Category. After that, the remaining shortfall of seats is covered by giving admission to those who fall in the reserved category.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here