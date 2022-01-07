CHANGE LANGUAGE
KYPY Exam 2021 Postponed, New Dates Yet to be Announced
KYPY Exam 2021 Postponed, New Dates Yet to be Announced

the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has postponed Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test 2021. (Representative image)

KVPY 2021 aptitude test that was scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022, has been postponed.

Education and Careers Desk

Amidst the rising covid-19 cases, taking a precautionary measure, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has postponed  Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test 2021. The aptitude test that was scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022, has been postponed till further notice.

As per the official website, “Due to the emerging unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew in many states, the KVPY-Aptitude Test 2021 to be held on 9th January 2022, is postponed in the larger interest of the students."

Read| Karnataka Govt Mulling to End Academic Year by February-End for Classes 1 to 9

The notice has also asked the students to keep an eye on KVPY website for further updates. The new dates for the aptitude tests are yet to be announced.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.

Students are selected from the science streams from Class 11 to 1st year of any Undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences such as B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology having aptitude for scientific research. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered. Fellowships to the selected students are provided up to the pre-Ph.D. level or 5 years whichever is earlier.

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

first published:January 07, 2022, 14:40 IST