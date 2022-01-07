KYPY Exam 2021 Postponed, New Dates Yet to be Announced

Amidst the rising covid-19 cases, taking a precautionary measure, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has postponed Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Aptitude Test 2021. The aptitude test that was scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022, has been postponed till further notice.

As per the official website, “Due to the emerging unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases, and the subsequent restrictions and weekend curfew in many states, the KVPY-Aptitude Test 2021 to be held on 9th January 2022, is postponed in the larger interest of the students."

The notice has also asked the students to keep an eye on KVPY website for further updates. The new dates for the aptitude tests are yet to be announced.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.

Students are selected from the science streams from Class 11 to 1st year of any Undergraduate Program in Basic Sciences such as B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math./Int. M.Sc./M.S. in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology having aptitude for scientific research. For receiving a fellowship, both aptitude test and interview marks are considered. Fellowships to the selected students are provided up to the pre-Ph.D. level or 5 years whichever is earlier.

