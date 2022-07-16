Labourer Takes Loan to Prepare Son, Deepak, for JEE Main, He Secures 99.93%

The son of a labourer, Deepak Prajapati of Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh, secured 99.93 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1. His father, Ram Prajapati, had taken a loan from relatives and taught his son, who in turn did not disappoint his father. He also managed to sent the son to a private coaching institute in Indore.

He passed 10th from government school with 96 per cent and then secured 92.6 per cent in 12th. He started preparing for the engineering entrance from class 11 at his home. Seeing his dedication, his father took financial help from relatives and sent Deepak to Indore for better education. After studying there for 9 months, Deepak secured 99.93 percentile in JEE Main.

Deepak also has a younger brother and sister. His mother Anita Prajapati told that her entire family lives in a small rented house. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Deepak on his success. He also tweeted about Deepak’s success and wished him for a bright future. “You have shown that if there is a desire in the mind, there is bound to be a way. Madhya Pradesh is proud of your achievement,” he wrote.

As a reply to CM Chauhan, Deepak said “I liked it very much. Thank you. I would like to say this, it is a matter of pride for me to come to the tweet of such a big person.”

