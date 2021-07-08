CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lack of Digital Education, Aurangabad School Teachers Takes Classes at Students Homes
Nearly 200 teachers of 72 civic schools in Maharashtra have literally taken the classes to the doorsteps of students, an education official said.

In a bid to ensure children are not deprived of education amid the COVID-19-enforced closure of schools and lack of online studying resources, nearly 200 teachers of 72 civic schools here in Maharashtra have literally taken the classes to the doorsteps of students, an education official here said. As part of the initiative, the teachers, of Urdu and Marathi medium schools run by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, visit the homes of students and teach them individually, the official told.

first published:July 08, 2021, 14:01 IST