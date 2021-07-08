Lack of Digital Education, Aurangabad School Teachers Takes Classes at Students Homes

In a bid to ensure children are not deprived of education amid the COVID-19-enforced closure of schools and lack of online studying resources, nearly 200 teachers of 72 civic schools here in Maharashtra have literally taken the classes to the doorsteps of students, an education official here said. As part of the initiative, the teachers, of Urdu and Marathi medium schools run by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, visit the homes of students and teach them individually, the official told.

