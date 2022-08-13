'Language is a Primary Challenge of Our Education System,' Says Pradhan During NIT Rourkela 19th Convocation

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela hosted its 19th convocation today, August 13, that was attended by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as its chief guest. He stressed on the usage of mother tongue when it comes to education. “Language is a primary challenge of our education system,” said the minister.

There is a debated whether we will speak in English or local tongue, he said. The general mentality is one must learn English as then only they will be employable. But that is not the case, says the minister. He went to add that adopted mother tongue in their education, research and innovation — Japan, Germany and China.

“We must learn English as we have to conquer the knowledge space of the globe” but not as a career. A tribal boy from a remote district in Odisha will first listen to the tribal dialect and then later learn Odia. But when he is going to school, he is listening to English. Thus making exams not joyous but it “is an issue of fear,” the minister said adding that “These fundamentals have to be changed.”

NIT Rourkela awarded ‘Blockchain-based Digital Degrees’ along with the physical certificates to its 2021 batch graduates. The blockchain-based digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable, the institute claimed. Earlier, IIT Kanpur was the only institute to have awarded such blockchain degrees.

“You will receive your Digital Certificate (OTP based) in real time, whether present or absent in the Convocation, in your Mobile number and Email id registered with us at the time of pre-registration,” reads the official notice.

During the 19th convocation of NIT Rourkela, PhD degree awardees were invited along with alumnus awardees. “Due to covid-19 restrictions and space constraints the Institute is unable to invite parents / spouse of the guardians who will be attending Convocation (PhD and medal winners) physically,” it had said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here