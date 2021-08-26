Last Date to Apply for JNU Entrance Exams is August 27. More Details Here

The last date to register for entrance exams for various courses at the Jawaharlal Nehru University is August 27, Wednesday. For a successful fee transaction, the candidate needs to fill the form carefully before 11:50 pm. Candidates who wish to apply for Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Test can apply by visiting the official website at-jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

On July 27, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a notice that the agency will hold the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for admission to various courses offered at the university for the academic year 2021-22.

It is a computer-based test conducted by the NTA. After filling the form, the window for correction will remain open till September and candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form from September 1.

The agency informed that the JNU Admit Card 2021 for the exam will be released on September 8. Candidates will be able to download the admit card form- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. To download the admit card, the candidates will be required to fill in their application number and their date of birth in the login window of the website.

As per NTA notice, JNUEE online mode 2021 exam will be conducted on 4 days from September 20 to September 23. The duration of the exam will be of 180 minutes. However, it will be conducted in two shifts a day. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and then the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The medium of the question paper will be in English and it consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). It is a LAN-based CBT exam.

