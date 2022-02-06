Lata Mangeshkar Never Went to School but has 6 Doctorate Degrees

At the age of 92, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last 8:12 am today, February 6 after a multiple-organ failure. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month and had been admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital for the last 29 days. Mangeshkar never went to school but has six doctorate degrees. After her father passed away when was only 13 years, she began taking care of the family as she was the eldest daughter.

There was another reason why Mangeshkar never went to school. On the first day of school, she was teaching singing to children when her teacher stopped her from doing so. She never went to school after that.

Mangeshkar also took her younger sister Asha Bhosle to school with her but it was not allowed. On the very next day, she dropped out of school. Although she never went to school, she has been awarded six doctoral degrees from universities across the world. As per reports, she received honorary doctorates from Shivaji University, Pune University, New York University, Baroda University among others.

She had been fond of singing since childhood. With a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar was the star of the Bollywood music industry. She was dubbed the Nightingale of India and had sung over 30,000 songs in various languages. She initially started out as an actress and later she became a singing sensation. Some of her biggest hits include Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Lag Jaa Gale Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, etc.

For her contribution to cinema and arts, Mangeshkar was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1969, the Padma Vibhushan in 1999, and the Bharat Ratna in 2001. She was also conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 by the government of India and the Legion of Honour, in 2007 which is France’s highest civilian award.

She also won the National Film Awards for Parichayin 1982, for Kora Kagaz in 1974, and Lekin in 1990 as best playback female singer. Born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, her first breakthrough song was Dil Mera Toda for the film Majboor in 1948. In 1949, she became popular with her track Aayega Aanewaala from Mahal following which she went on to become the most iconic singer in Indian cinematic and music history.

Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra for the film Veer Zaara while her last song was Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki which was released on March 30, 2021, as a tribute to the Indian Army.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She was showing improvement until last week but her health deteriorated and she was put back on ventilator support on Saturday morning. She was also being treated for pneumonia.

