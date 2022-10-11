Launch of 5G Services in India Leads to More Job Creation, Hiring up by 13% in Telecom Sector: Survey

With the ongoing festive season and continued digitisation across sectors, recruitment activity is expected to rise considerably in the coming months. In line with the rollout of 5G services, telecom jobs have shown an encouraging trend with hiring up by 13 per cent as key players launch their digital services in different cities, expand their data centre capabilities, and hire for specialised roles, as per Monster Employment Index.

Hiring intent remains positive for the upcoming quarters as well since 5G is expected to improve the overall digital health of the telecommunications industry. Sectors such as import/export, tourism, and BFSI have spiralled upwards with tremendous hiring momentum. “A renewed focus on creating digital India and government-policies for the development of tier 2 and tier 3 cities have created optimistic sentiments towards job creation,” the survey stated.

Furthermore, with festive demands, sectors such as apparel, textiles, and jewellery (up 11 per cent), production and manufacturing (up 5 per cent), and retail (up 5 per cent) have shown significant job growth.

Commenting on job trends for September 2022, Sekhar Garisa, CEO – Monster.com, a Quess company said, “Lately, companies have opted to take a sustainable approach towards hiring, but we expect the momentum to pick up with growing public consumption and the swift scaling up of public infrastructure. With the launch of 5G by GoI, job market projections are looking optimistic, especially for telecom as we pave the way to Digital India.”

“The path ahead paints a picture of tech-focused job roles; hence, skilling is of paramount importance for an employable India. Besides this, the festive season builds great revenue in sectors such as retail, e-commerce, travel, manufacturing, import & export and creates a holistic job market for the quarter in these industries. Moreover, we expect Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to potentially contribute to a large extent in the coming year,” Garisa added.

Post pandemic, this festive season, the hiring has been comparatively better than the previous years. This trend is also reflected in customer buying behaviour across the globe leading to a substantial 28 per cent resurgence in hiring in the import/export sector. “India continues to adopt a digital-first approach, with automation/office equipment hosting a 65 per cent rise in demand for professionals. Along the lines of digitisation, BFSI observed a consistent increase with 20 per cent hiring growth especially in metro cities, while recruitment in travel and tourism rose by 9 per cent,” the report added.

Industries such as media and entertainment (down 19 per cent) witnessed a steep decline due to monitored spending by companies, as did home appliances (down 19 per cent) due to reduced consumer demand and rising raw material prices. The shipping and marine industry has also witnessed a noticeable dip of 18 per cent in hiring as global trade volumes came down with the shrinking demand for goods. Indian IT (down 11 per cent) remains cautious with on-boarding activities as employers deal with rising attrition and changing workplace sentiments, and BPO/ITES (down 7 per cent) reflect similar trends.

Ahmedabad led hiring demand with a 10 per cent rise in recruitment. As festive hiring doubles down across tier 2 cities, coupled with the government focus beyond metropolitan hubs for operations, cities such as Coimbatore (up 7 per cent) and Jaipur (up 1 per cent) have also seen progressive trends. Among metros, Mumbai witnessed a growth of 8 per cent and Hyderabad 2 per cent, whereas Delhi-NCR remained stagnant in e-recruitment activity, the report added.

Tier 2 cities such as Baroda (down 13 per cent), Chandigarh (down 9 per cent) and Kolkata (down 15 per cent) exhibited a noticeable decline and other major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, and Pune also witnessed a fall in demand by 7 per cent compared to last year, the report read.

Jobs in hospitality and travel have witnessed a steady rise of 8 per cent in September as India enjoys restriction-free travel, with holidays and the festive season adding a fair cheer to the segment. While the Indian white-collar marketplace remains unpredictable, demand for highly skilled professionals in finance and accounting has continued to rise over the last several months as companies leverage new-emerging tech in their decision-making processes. Demand for HR professionals (up 9 per cent) also kept up pace amidst rising attrition and the hunt for skilled talent by India Inc.

Marketing-related jobs have seen a discouraging trend with falling demand for profiles in sales and business (down 5 per cent) and marketing and communications (down 6 per cent). Job roles such as engineering/ production (down 19 per cent), supply chain/logistics (down 18 per cent), and healthcare (down 12 per cent) also marked the steepest deceleration in hiring, stated the survey.

