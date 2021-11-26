Law & Justice Min Kiren Rijiju launches Free Online Course on Indian Constitution, Course Open For All

Union Law And Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday launched an online course on Indian Constitution at Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi. The launch, witnessed on the eve of ‘Constitution Day’, is a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

The online course on Indian Constitution is offered by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, in collaboration with the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), University of Law, Hyderabad, the Press Information Bureau mentioned in a press release.

The course is open for all, with no bar whatsoever. Candidates who are interested in opting for the online course on Indian Constitution can register themselves on www.legalaffairs.nalsar.ac.in. The registration for the course is free for all.

Candidates who want to obtain a certificate of merit or certificate of appreciation will have to go through an online assessment at a token fee of Rs 100. The certificate is purely optional, as per the official statement. However, on completion of the course, a certificate of participation will be automatically generated. The online course is launched with the aim to create awareness about the Indian Constitution and subsequently strengthen the citizens of the country.

Once candidates register for the online course on the website, they will be granted access to 15 conceptual videos that will help the participants of the course to get familiarised with the text of the Constitution and to identify the fundamental policy choices embodied in the Constitution. In addition, the course will offer insight into the historical evolution and the post-independence journey of making the Constitution.

The guest list for the launch event comprised Prof S.P.S Baghel, Minister of State for Law and Justice; Anoop Kumar Mehndiratta, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs; Prof (Dr) Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law; and other officials of Ministry of Law and Justice.

