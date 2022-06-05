Law Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju Announces Internships for LLB Students

Ministry of Law and Justice’s Department of Legal Affairs has launched an internship programme for law students and graduates. Candidates who are interested can apply for these internships on the official portal – legalaffairs.gov.in/internship.

Notably, these internship opportunities are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. These internships, as per the official notice, shall tentatively start from June this year and will conclude by the month of May next year. Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, on June 1, announced the internship programme.

He tweeted, “A great opportunity to work at the Department of Legal Affairs, as it introduces internships for law students for offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Chennai. I recommend young talent to apply for this internship at legalaffairs.gov.in/internship.”

Internship With the Department of Legal Affairs: Selection process

The official notice stated that the selection of interns will be on a first come first serve basis, however, availability of slot and approval of the Competent Authority will factor in. “All further intimations will be sent through SMS and Emails respectively,” the statement read, further mentioning that it will be a full-time internship to be which students have to attend physically. The interns are not expected to pursue any other course/work during the tenure of the internship.

Internship With Department of Legal Affairs: Eligibility Criteria

Indian students who are either in their 2nd or 3rd year of a three-year degree course or who are in 3rd, 4th, or 5th year of their five-year degree course from any recognized college/law school/university can apply for these internships. This internship is also open to candidates who have completed their LLB course from any recognized college or law school or university.

Internship With Department of Legal Affairs: How to Apply?

Step 1. The students willing to enroll in the internship program in the Department of Legal Affairs have to first fill out their application through https://legalaffairs.gov.in/internship/form.php

Step 2. Submit your relevant documents, including a No Objection Certificate from their respective college/university.

As per the official notification, the maximum number of interns that are allowed in a month is 10-30. Candidates who are interested can apply for these internships on the official portal – legalaffairs.gov.in/internship.

