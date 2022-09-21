LBS Centre for Science and Technology Releases Provisional Rank List for Admission to Nursing, Paramedical Courses

The Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Centre for Science and Technology, Kerala has released the rank list for admissions into BSc Nursing and paramedical courses at the institute. Candidates may check and download the provisional rank list from the institute’s official website, lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

To access the LBS rank list 2022, candidates would be required to use their username and password and log in to LBS Centre’s official portal. The provisional rank list has been prepared after including the candidates who had successfully submitted their documents to the LBS director by the due date. A final rank list will be released on September 24 after considering the grievances of candidates about the provisional list.

LBS Centre for Science and Technology Rank List: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to LBS Centre’s official website –lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BSc nursing and paramedical course provisional rank list link

Step 3: Enter your username and password to login into the portal

Step 4: The provisional LBS rank list for BSc nursing and paramedical course will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Go through the rank list to check your result

Step 6: Save a copy of the result

Candidates who make it to the rank list will be eligible for admission into BSc Nursing, BSc Medical Laboratory Technology, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology, BSc Perfusion Technology, BSc Radiological Technology, BSc Optometry, Bachelor of Cardio Vascular Technology, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Dialysis Technology, programmes.

The LBS centre recently introduced three new courses– Bachelor of Radio Therapy Technology, Bachelor of Medical Imaging Technology, and Bachelor of Neuro Technology. For regular updates, candidates are advised to keep visiting LBS Centre’s official portal.

