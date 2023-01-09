Learn All About India and Pakistan Partition in Classes With News18

​ For the last two years, the world has been restricted to homes. Daily activities that couldn’t be managed without stepping out, came indoors all at once — from office to grocery shopping and schools. As the world accepts the new normal, News18 launches weekly classes for school children, explaining key chapters with examples from happenings around the world. While we try to simplify your subjects, a request to break down a topic can be tweeted @news18dotcom

In August 1947, when independence was granted to the former imperial domain of British India, it was partitioned into two countries – India and Pakistan. The partition that led to the making of two nations- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan—when the British finally left India after 300 years, one of the largest human migrations in history started right away as millions of Muslims journeyed to West and East Pakistan (the latter of which is now known as Bangladesh), while millions of Hindus and Sikhs went the other way.

While all students are taught about the partition in our History books, not many of us know the exact magnitude and impact of the historic event. In today’s Classes With News18, lets learn all about the partition.

India’s freedom from Britisher

Since the East India Company’s rule was ended in 1858 as a result of the Uprising and Revolt of 1857 against Company rule, India had been the British Empire’s largest possession and a subject of the British Crown. After the Second World War, Britain simply lacked the resources necessary to maintain control over its most valuable imperial possession, leading to a disorganised, hurried, and awkwardly contrived withdrawal from India. The British Army was able to leave the country without firing a shot, in contrast to the long history of violent uprisings and harsh repressions under British control in India. The intensity of the impending massacre was equally unanticipated.

The Dominion of Pakistan became the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, while the Dominion of India became the Republic of India (in 1975). India decided to adopt a secular government. On August 14, 1947, Pakistan attained independence, while India did so a day later.

The two-nation theory first repeated the notion that Muslims in the subcontinent require a separate nation because their aspirations will be crushed in a Hindu-dominated India. Choudhry Rahmat Ali was the person who initially used the phrase “Pakistan" in 1933. Muhammad Ali Jinnah later adopted it and started fighting for the establishment of Pakistan.

The Muslim League and the Indian National Congress were unable to reach a consensus on the best plan of action for achieving independence. The INC opposed the idea of dividing the nation, whilst the League favoured a separate homeland. Britain deployed the Cabinet Mission to India in order to obtain an agreement on the subject. When this failed, Jinnah declared “Direct Action Day" on August 16, 1946.

As there was no clarity on the partition, people were on their nerves, especially those who were living in a community where the majority religion did not match with theirs. Numerous areas of Bengal, Bihar, the United Provinces, and Punjab experienced violent outbursts. There was widespread murder, rape, and torture. The elderly and children were not exempt.

The Congress, which was presided over on this matter by Vallabhai Patel, endorsed the partition proposal in order to stem the tide of cruelty and avert a full-scale civil war in the nation.

Initially, Jinnah had insisted that Pakistan include the predominantly Hindu regions of Bengal and Punjab. Patel, however, was vehemently opposed to this and succeeded in having those provinces divided, ensuring that the areas with a Hindu majority in those provinces were included in India. However, neither the British nor the authorities of India were ready for or foresaw the enormous scope of the division.

Impact of partition

Neither the British nor the authorities of India were ready for or foresaw the enormous scope of the division. Families were removed from the ancestral land. People had to leave their irreplaceable belongings behind and go to the opposite side. There were millions of displaced individuals, and the refugee camps were packed to capacity. In addition to acts of violence, many people died from diseases brought on by unsanitary surroundings.

Women endured the most suffering during the division. Women were raped, kidnapped, sold, and forced to start over with strangers under mysterious circumstances. Some people’s changing circumstances led them to forge new family ties. Both the governments of India and Pakistan shown a lack of understanding for human feelings and occasionally forcibly removed women from their new kin. They disregarded the worried women’s rights to make decisions by failing to consult them.

