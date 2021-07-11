Learn All About Mental Health, Here Are Online Courses to Help

If you are facing anxiety and stress-related issues as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic or wants to know more about mental health and what can lead to stress relief ad happiness, here are some courses suited for everyone. From Yale University to Berklee College of Music, short-term online courses to learn more about mental health.

Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19 - University of Toronto

The course will cover strategies to manage anxiety, depression, the art of mental distraction related to Covid-19, the effects of isolation, and the importance of social connection in a world of physical distancing. Available on Coursera, the online course can be enrolled for free and commences on July 11. It will take only three hours to complete the course.

The Science of Well-Being - Yale University

Through this course, candidates will engage in a series of challenges designed to increase their own happiness and build more productive habits. The four weeks course will feature topics like misconceptions about happiness, why are expectations bad, annoying features of the mind that lead us to think the way we do, and what can help us change. The course will commence on July 11 as well as September 2. Candidates can enroll for free on Coursera.

Teacher Development: Embedding Mental Health in the Curriculum - The Open University

This 12 weeks course will help develop relevant skills to design inclusive teaching, learning, and assessment activities that enhance student mental health and wellbeing. Designed for educators, it will help teachers select resources that reflect learners’ interests and backgrounds through online teaching. The course also addresses some of the mental health issues that have arisen from the pandemic. A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent level qualification along with experience working in education or training. Available on Future Learn, the online classes will commence from October 11.

Mental Health and Nutrition - University of Canterbury

Learn the fundamental role that nutrition plays in our mental health and what foods should be eaten to improve mental wellbeing. It will also teach about how food and nutrients can help improve mood, anxiety, stress, and overall brain health. Anyone can apply for this course and it is self-paced. The eight-week course will begin on August 19. While the online classes are for free, for a certificate, candidates will have to pay Rs 11,110 and is available of edX.

CBT for Depression, Anxiety, Phobias, and Panic Attacks - Udemy

The course will teach applicants about how Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) can help address depression, anxiety disorders, and various phobias. It will also implement tried and tested strategies to eliminate negative thinking patterns and destructive behaviours. The course fee is Rs 455 and includes a two-hour video, 12 articles, and 44 downloadable resources. Anyone who wants to address issues such as depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and phobias can apply for the course.

Music For Wellness - Berklee College of Music

Offered by the Berklee College of Music, the four-week online course helps understand the effects of music on the body and the brain, how it can make one happier as well as strategies for regulating emotions and stress by integrating music with mantras and pranayamas. Candidates can learn at their own pace and it is available on EdX. Those who want a certificate at the end of the course will have to pay Rs 3654.

