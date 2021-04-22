Learn at Home: Online Courses Offered by IITs, IISc for Everyone

If you are down about being restricted to your home and want to make use of your time instead of worrying about the pandemic - upskilling can be a solution for you. Top institutes in Indian including the IITs and IISc have recently launched some courses in the latest technology that you can pursue from your home. These online courses do not need any entrance exam and offer certification from top institutes of the country.

List of online courses offered by IITs, IISc in the latest technology

The Indian Institute f Science (IISc) Bangalore with TalentSprint has launched an online PG Level Advanced Certification Program in VLSI Chip Design for industry professionals keen to design future-ready chips with capabilities that can power new-age technologies such as AI, IoT, VR, Mobility, Cloud and Analytics. The applications for the course are now open for the first cohort. Classes are scheduled to start from June 27.

Advanced Programme in Computational Data Science:

IISc has launched a 10-month Advanced Program in Computational Data Science. This program will equip current and aspiring data scientists, along with data engineers, data analysts, and data architects, with the latest expertise to lead the workforce of the future. The enrollment for the second cohort will be closing on April 25.

Data Science and Machine Learning at IIT-Roorkee:

Certification in Data Science and Machine Learning is designed to equip professionals with competencies in the core focus areas including linear algebra, statistics, gradient calculus, and programming components. The course will develop relevant programming skills in Python and R to help learners understand the algorithms used in data analytics and build knowledge about the selected machine learning algorithms such as linear models, kNN, SVM, Decision Trees, and neural networks among others. The program requires no prior knowledge of coding in Python or R. Course to begin from October.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning:

IIT-Roorkee offers an online certificate in Advanced Machine Learning and AI via Coursera. The first cohort is expected to start in 2022. The course aims to teach the advanced ML techniques and skills needed to build deep learning models and AI applications.

Artificial Intelligence Knowledge Representation and Reasoning:

IIT-Madras is offering a 12-week course for students in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. In this online course, learners will study formalisms and the associated algorithms for reasoning. This course is a companion to the course “Artificial Intelligence: Search Methods for Problem Solving. Both these courses are available via Swayam – an online platform of the government of India.

