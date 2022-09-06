Every language has its own specialty and rules. To become an expert in any language, it is important to understand its grammar. Learning the English language is easy, but to become an expert in this, you should know everything related to it. This makes people feel confident in speaking and understanding English.

In the English language, homophones are pairs of words that sound the same but have distinctly different meanings and/or different spellings. This leads to confusion and many people use homophones incorrectly. There are many Homophones in English, but in common parlance, some words been used include:

1 By or Buy

By (Next to)- Come over and sit by me

Buy (To purchase) – Use the money I gave you to buy the toy

Bye (Goodbye) – He said to her, “Bye for now!”

2 Our or Hour

Our (What belongs to or is associated with the speaker)- Our child wants to study to be a doctor

Hour (Unit of time equaling sixty minutes) – The conductor said we will arrive in about an hour

3 Break or Brake

Break (to shatter something into pieces)- If you don’t hold the vase firmly you might drop it and it will break

Brake (slow something down)- Use the parking brake to keep the car from rolling backward

4 For or four

For (Indicates purpose)- I will do this for you

Four (Number after 3 and before 5) – I will do this for you

5 Its or It’s

Its (Indicates ownership) – This cheese is past its expiration date

It’s- (contraction for it is)- It’s hot outside

6 Know or No

Know (Related to knowledge)- Did you know I liked apple pie?

No (Opposite of yes) – No, I did not dance

7 Too or To

Too (Also)- My friend will come too

To (Preposition indicating motion or direction) – I will come to your house

8 Quite or Quiet

Quite (Absolutely) – I am quite well now.

Quiet (Making little or no noise) – Stay quiet in class.

9 Angel or Angle

Angel (Messenger of God) – She is an angel in human disguise.

Angle (Space between two intersecting lines) – Check the best angle for photography.

10 There or Their

There (in, at, or to that place or position)- Keep the books over there.

Their (belonging to or associated with the people or things)- This is their apartment.

Learn English: Commonly Used Idioms | Abbreviations | Silent Letters | Corporate communication

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here