Learn English: Do You Know the Differences Between Look, Watch, and See?
1-MIN READ

Learn English: Do You Know the Differences Between Look, Watch, and See?

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 10:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The differences in the definitions tell us something about how each word is used (Representational Image)

The differences in the definitions tell us something about how each word is used (Representational Image)

While see, look and watcg can be used interchangeably, it is often a mistake. Know when to use the three words correctly

‘Look’, ‘see’, and ‘watch’ can easily confuse students of English as they all relate to actions done with our eyes. While they can be used interchangeably, many times it is a mistake.

Let us understand the definitions of the three verbs, and know what’s the correct usage of the words:

Look 

Definition: To look at something for a reason, with an intention.
Examples: Look at that boy running around
                    Look at this picture I clicked yesterday

See

Definition: See means to notice or become aware of someone or something by using your eyes.

Examples: Did you see that shooting star?
I saw you at the market today

Watch

Definition: To look at (someone or something) for an amount of time and pay attention to what is happening

Examples: I want to watch TV for a while
Watch your step, you almost stepped on my foot

The differences in the definitions tell us something about how each word is used. See is usually used when you are talking about using the sense of sight. On the other hand, look and watch are usually used when you are talking about paying attention to what you see. Look is used to say something about where you are directing your attention. Watch is used to say that you are paying attention to something by looking at it for a period of time.

In Brief:

– If you are talking about something that your eyes simply observe, you can use “see.”
– If you are directing your eyes at something, use “look.”
– If you are paying attention to something, like a game or television program, for a period of time use “watch.”

