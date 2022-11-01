Learn English: Do You Know the Differences Between Look, Watch, and See?

‘Look’, ‘see’, and ‘watch’ can easily confuse students of English as they all relate to actions done with our eyes. While they can be used interchangeably, many times it is a mistake.
Look
See
Definition: See means to notice or become aware of someone or something by using your eyes.
Examples: Did you see that shooting star?
I saw you at the market today
Watch
Definition: To look at (someone or something) for an amount of time and pay attention to what is happening
Examples: I want to watch TV for a while
Watch your step, you almost stepped on my foot
The differences in the definitions tell us something about how each word is used. See is usually used when you are talking about using the sense of sight. On the other hand, look and watch are usually used when you are talking about paying attention to what you see. Look is used to say something about where you are directing your attention. Watch is used to say that you are paying attention to something by looking at it for a period of time.
In Brief:
– If you are talking about something that your eyes simply observe, you can use “see.”
– If you are directing your eyes at something, use “look.”
– If you are paying attention to something, like a game or television program, for a period of time use “watch.”
