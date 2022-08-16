We use thousands of words like LOL, BRB, and YOLO in our everyday lives and we rarely wonder what they mean. For example, we go to the PVR cinema to watch our favorite movie, USB is used for everything from charging smartphones to data transfer, but do we know their full forms?

We have come up with an interesting list of abbreviations or short forms where you can learn the full forms of these short forms that will not only increase your knowledge but will also help in many exams.

AM/PM– Full form of AM is Anti Meridium and the full form of PM is Post Meridium. AM is the time from 12 pm to 12 noon. Whereas PM is from 12 noon to 12 pm. AM and PM are Latin words.

SCUBA- Everyone must have heard the name of scuba diving. Some people might have done it as well. Those who have not done it, they must be wishing to try it in the future. If you think that SCUBA is a complete word, then you are wrong. The full form of SCUBA is Self-contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus.

PIN- PIN is always required at the time of transaction with a debit card. The full form of PIN is a Personal Identification Number. Other than this, the full form of the Pin code which is used in the postal service is Postal Index Number.

OK- Ok is a word that you would hardly imagine having a full form, but it does have a full form – Oll Korrect or Olla Kalla. Oll Korrect or Olla Kalla is a Greek word.

i.e/e.g- i.e and e.g are short words of Latin. The full form of i.e is- id est and the full form of e.g is- exempli gratia. e.g means “for example”. Whereas i.e means “that is”. This abbreviation is used when you want to specify something mentioned earlier; It can be used interchangeably with “specifically” or “meaning”.

