Learn English: How to Improve Your English Speaking Skills?

English is a very common language, which can be learned easily like mother tongue. However, due to the absence of many English speaking people around, many times people feel hesitant to talk about it in front of experts.

If you want to learn English speaking skills, then you do not need to work hard or worry. For this, you can remember some common sentences, which can be used during proper conversation without any stress. If you want, you can note down these English sentences and keep them somewhere.

1. To invite someone for coffee – Let’s get a coffee sometime.

2. Ask for lunch in the office like this - Let’s grab lunch.

3. When you want to suggest a place – I know a good place nearby.

4. To get advice or input from someone – If you have a moment, I would love your thoughts on this.

5. When taking advice from the person in front to record something in the meeting / interview – Do you mind if I record this?

6. If you do not understand something, you can say like this – I don’t understand this. Can you please explain it?

7. How to ask someone for advice? – I’m having trouble with (something). Do you know who can help me?

8. When something is missed or not heard on the meeting or call, then say like this – Can you please repeat that?

9. If you have gone to a new company or place then definitely ask – Are there any rules I should know about?

10. While calling someone from your work or asking for help from someone, you can ask like this – Do you have a minute?

