Learn English: How to Use 'about to' in English?

About to is not a tense. It is a special structure that we use to talk about the immediate future. If you are about to do something, you are going to do it very soon. According to the basic rules of English grammar, the forms of ‘to be’ like- is, am, are, was, were and be are used with about to.

About to can be used with the present simple tense (am, are, is), past simple tense (was, were), and the future simple tense (will be). Such sentences usually indicate an event that will happen in the future.

About to is used for the information about the work which is going to be done in some time. Let us understand the usage of about to with the following example.

Example 1- He is about to read the newspaper.

Example 2- I am about to teach her.

Example 3- I was about to invite you.

Read | Learn English: Uses of the Verb ‘do’ in English, Know the Rules

Example 4- He is about to solve the problem.

Example 5- Tanishka is about to learn Korean.

Example 6- Amrit was about to go to the office.

Example 7- Is he about to cross this river?

Example 8- Was the driver about to come around 4 pm?

Example 9- We are about to play the match.

Example 10- Seema is about to go to the market.

Read all the Latest Education News here