Learn English: How to Use 'about to' in English?

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 12:33 IST

About to is used for the information about the work which is going to be done in some time

About to is not a tense. It is a special structure that we use to talk about the immediate future. If you are about to do something, you are going to do it very soon. According to the basic rules of English grammar, the forms of ‘to be’ like- is, am, are, was, were and be are used with about to.

About to can be used with the present simple tense (am, are, is),  past simple tense (was, were), and the future simple tense (will be). Such sentences usually indicate an event that will happen in the future.

About to is used for the information about the work which is going to be done in some time. Let us understand the usage of about to with the following example.

Example 1- He is about to read the newspaper.

Example 2- I am about to teach her.

Example 3- I was about to invite you.

Example 4- He is about to solve the problem.

Example 5- Tanishka is about to learn Korean.

Example 6- Amrit was about to go to the office.

Example 7- Is he about to cross this river?

Example 8- Was the driver about to come around 4 pm?

Example 9- We are about to play the match.

Example 10- Seema is about to go to the market.

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
