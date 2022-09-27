Learn English: Know Difference Between Your, You're and Yours and When to use Them

Everyone wants to improve their English communication skills and it leaves a very bad impression when while communicating something one makes a silly mistake. Many people get confused between a few words in the English language and it is necessary to learn from our mistakes and use the right words.

In this week’s Learn English column, we have brought to you the difference between your, you’re, and yours. People get confused while using these words and understanding their meaning will help you use them wisely next time.

You’re

One should remember that you’re is the contraction of the phrase ‘you are’. This is very easy to remember and will clear half of the confusion.

Example:

– You’re my favorite person

– I think you’re really good at painting

– Make sure you’re eating healthy

If you replace ‘you’re’ with ‘you are’ in sentences, it will read exactly the same.

Your

Your is a possessive adjective used to show ownership. It is usually followed by a noun and is not a contraction.

Example:

– Your smile is very attractive.

– I love what you have done to your house.

– I wish I had your energy.

If you will replace ‘your’ with ‘you are’ in these sentences it would not make sense.

Yours

While your is a possessive adjective, yours is a possessive pronoun. Yours means that which belongs to you (singular); the possessive second-person singular pronoun used without a following noun when used as a pronoun. One easy way to remember the difference is Your has an object while yours is the object.

Example:

– That watch of yours is black

– This notebook is yours

– I’ll show you my artwork if you show me yours

Hope these examples helped you remember which term to use every time. Once you will understand the key differences between these three terms, the correct use of them will become very easy.

