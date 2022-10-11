CHANGE LANGUAGE
Learn English: What is an Irregular verb? Understand How to Conjugate Them
1-MIN READ

Learn English: What is an Irregular verb? Understand How to Conjugate Them

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 10:53 IST

New Delhi, India

An irregular verb is defined as a verb that does not follow the usual rules of grammar

An irregular verb is defined as a verb that does not follow the usual rules of grammar (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

In today's Learn English series we will help you understand the definition of irregular verbs and how to conjugate them to represent the simple past and past participle forms of verbs

One of the tricky parts of the English language is irregular verbs. These are the words which do not follow the usual grammar rules. Many people find it difficult to understand how irregular verbs work, so in today’s Learn English series we will help you understand the definition of irregular verbs and how to conjugate them to represent the simple past and past participle forms of verbs.

Definition of Irregular Verbs:

An irregular verb is defined as a verb that does not follow the usual rules of grammar. It is not formed in the normal way and the normal way of forming past and past participle forms of a verb in English is by adding ‘ed’ to it. Irregular verbs do not follow this rule.

Example: ‘Eat’ is an irregular verb because its past tense is ‘ate’ and its past participle is ‘eaten’, not ‘eated’,”

Read | Learn English: Uses of the Verb ‘do’ in English, Know the Rules

Conjugating Irregular Verbs:

Learning to conjugate irregular verbs is a bit tricky, but you can get a better understanding of it by learning some examples.

The conjugation of irregular verbs can be learnt under three main groups based on how they behave when changed to represent the simple past and past participle forms:

1. Irregular Verbs with the Same Spelling across All Forms

Example 1:

Base Verb- Shut
Simple Past Form- Shut
Past Participle Form- Shut

Example 2:

Base Verb- Put
Simple Past Form- Put
Past Participle Form- Put

2. Irregular Verbs with the Same Simple Past Form and Past Participle Form

Example 1:

Base Verb- Find
Simple Past Form- Found
Past Participle Form- Found

Example 2:

Base Verb- Make
Simple Past Form- Made
Past Participle Form- Made

3. Irregular Verbs with Completely Different Spellings for Each Form

Example 1:

Base Verb- Drink
Simple Past Form- Drank
Past Participle Form- Drunk

Example 2:

Base Verb- Give
Simple Past Form- Gave
Past Participle Form- Given

There are a number of examples in the English language that can help you understand irregular verbs and how to conjugate them. You can go through them and it will definitely help you improve your communication skills.

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

