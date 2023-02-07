Sentence structure is how all the parts of a sentence fit together. If you want to make more advanced and interesting sentences, you first have to understand how sentence structure works. In fact, sentence structure is one among the most important grammatical components that acts as the foundation of a language. So here is what you need to know. In this article, you will learn what a sentence structure is and the different types of sentence structures. You will also find examples for every sentence structure.

What is Sentence Structure?

Sentence structure is a grammatical component that tells you exactly where and how each component of a sentence should be placed in order to blend and make sense. Sentence structure is the grammatical arrangement of words in sentences. In other words, the sentence structure is what defines the way a sentence will look and sound.

Types of Sentence Structure

1. Simple Sentence Structure: A simple sentence consists of one independent clause. An independent clause contains a subject and verb and expresses a complete thought.

Examples-

(a) I like tea

(b) Daisy did not go to the party

2. Compound Sentence Structure: A compound sentence is two (or more) independent clauses joined by a conjunction or semicolon. Each of these clauses could form a sentence alone.

Examples-

(a) I like tea and Ron likes coffee

(b) Daisy went to work but Harry went to the party.

3. Complex Sentence Structure: A complex sentence consists of an independent clause plus a dependent clause. A dependent clause starts with a subordinating conjunction or a relative pronoun, and contains a subject and verb, but does not express a complete thought.

Examples-

(a) We missed our plane because we were late.

(b) He left in a hurry after he got a phone call.

4. Compound-Complex Sentence Structure: A compound-complex sentence consists of at least two independent clauses and one or more dependent clauses.

Examples-

(a) Harry didn’t come because he was ill so Daisy was not happy.

(b) He left in a hurry after he got a phone call but he came back five minutes later.

