Learn Programming: Online Coding Courses for Beginners

Coding is like learning a new language. It is the process of creating instructions for computers using programming languages to create websites, apps etc. Coding has become one of the most sought-after skills. If you are new to the domain, here are some basic coding courses that beginners can learn to code.

Coding for Beginners 1: You Can Learn to Code! - Udemy

Through this course, candidates will understand the foundation-level concepts of programming languages. Some of the modules in the course include Scratch, Python, JavaScript, Ruby, C# or Go. No prior knowledge of coding or computer programming is required to apply for this eight hours course.

Free Coding Camp - Skillcrush

This free course will also provide a basic understanding of coding, HTML and CSS Essentials, Visual and Web Design Basics, User Experience (UX) Basics, and an introduction to Wordpress.

Learn to Code - Udacity

Learn the basics of programming like HTML, CSS, and Python. By the end of the course, candidates will be able to think and solve problem like a programmer. Registrations for the four-month course is ongoing and will begin from June 2 at a fees of Rs 4855 per month.

How to Code: Simple Data - edX

This programming course focuses on learning a systematic programming method rather than a programming language. The seven-week course starting from May 27 will also provide a practical approach at how candidates look at coding. The course is free, however, a payment of Rs 9097 is to be paid for the course certificate.

Coding for Everyone: C and C++ Specialization - Coursera

This course is intended for all programming enthusiasts, as well as beginners to develop the programming skills C and C++. There are four courses and will cover the basics of programming in C and move on to the more advanced C++ semantics and syntax.

Computer Programming for Everyone - FutureLearn

The course will summarise key developments in the advent of computer technology, solve basic block-language programming exercises and describe the features of text-based coding languages. The free online course is developed by the University of Leeds and candidates can learn at their own pace.

