Less Than 90 Days to go for Exam, NTA Yet to Release NEET Application Form

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1. With less than 90 days left for the medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to release the application forms. In 2020, the application form had released in December for exam which was scheduled to be held in May - giving students a gap of about five months between the exam. The medical entrance, however, was held even later in September and October after being deferred several times.

This year, the medical aspirants, who are class 12 students are not only awaiting the application form but have yet to receive a final word on their class 12 board exams. Most of the boards including CBSE, CISCE, NIOS, and other state boards have postponed their class 12 board exams. Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a demand to cancel the class 12 boards. A case is pending with Supreme Court, hence, the final call is unlikely to be taken anytime soon.

Students across India are left hanging, however, the case is worse with the NEET aspirants as for engineering aspirants at least two sessions of the national exam - JEE Main have been conducted and two have been postponed. Further, the state-level engineering entrances have invited applications along with the private players - most of which are still accepting applications. Some private institutes such as SRM and VIT are holding online exams too and hence maintaining the schedule. The medical aspirants, however, have not the option, yet.

Students tweeting regarding NEET exam dates and application forms are a regular site.

Students tweeting regarding NEET exam dates and application forms are a regular site.

NEET 2021: No clarity on Syllabus, Exam Pattern

NEET is also expected to have a change in the exam pattern this year. But like everything else, to know the final decision on this, candidates will have to wait. The details will be mentioned in the brochure.

Usually, NEET has 180 questions including 45 questions from physics, 45 from chemistry, and 90 from the biology section. This year, there is an expectation that every section will have five extra questions. The exact syllabus is not yet out but the ministry had in an official statement last year said, “The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021, however, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET."

The exact pattern for NEET 2021 is yet to be announced, however, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET 2021 question paper will also “have options on the lines of JEE (Main)," as informed by the ministry.

