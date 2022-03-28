Lessons on Tippu Sultan, Babar, Tughlaq to be Trimmed Out of Karnataka Textbooks

The textbook revision committee in Karnataka has decided to drop content it deems as ‘glorification’ of Tippu Sultan. The committee will be removing sentences like ‘Tiger of Mysuru’ or ‘Freedom fighter’ while referring to Tippu Sultan.

The committee has decided to stick to the facts and remove opinions and glorification of the former rulers.

Not just Tippu, but lessons on Babar, and Tughlaq will also have come under scrutiny during textbook revision. Space given for these two kings will be reduced.

Elaborated paragraphs on Mughal Empire will also be deleted from the textbooks. Only a concise chapter on Mughals will be part of the textbook

The committee has decided to add chapters about Karkota Dynasty from Kashmir and Ahom dynasty from Assam in the new syllabus

“Whether it’s Tippu or Shivaji, wherever we have found glorification that’s not the truth, we have decided to stick to neutral and straight facts. A lot of aspects on Tippu were not true, we are dropping it in textbooks from class 6 to class 10," said Rohit Chakrathirtha who heads the textbook revision committee.

The committee has also decided to remove the introduction part of the ‘Emergence of a new religion - Buddhism and Jainism’ chapter.

The introduction states that Brahmins used to offer sacrifices like farm animals and offered milk and ghee to the fire god during homa & havan, which led to food scarcity in the society at that time. The chapter also said, “Kashtraiyas are the ones who encouraged new religions like Jainism and Buddhism to flourish in the country."

The Congress has lashed out at the BJP calling it saffronisation of history books. “Current history books do not support their narrative. They have never been part of any historical struggle or independence struggle. They are trying to retrofit their icons into our history books."

