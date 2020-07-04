Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

Letter to President Kovind Over Delhi University Not Holding Extra-curricular Trials Amid Covid-19

The constituency of the arts is already reeling under unprecedented stresses, its valence has been further eroded with the decision of not opening the ECA quota to arts and sports.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
mobile app, Delhi University aspirants, DU aspirants, Smartphone App, Technology News
File photo of Delhi University campus (Image: du.ac.in)

Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. President Ram Nath Kovind is visitor to the varsity.

"Last year the number of disciplines in the Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) was expanded to 12, apart from NCC, NSS and Sports. Regrettably, this year, when the constituency of the arts is already reeling under unprecedented stresses, its valence has been further eroded with the decision of not opening the ECA quota to arts and sports.

"The stated reason is COVID-19 and the need for social distancing," it said. This year, the ECA trials are not being held and admission to NCC, NSS and sports will be done on the basis of certificates.

"We feel that in this case, the numbers can easily be managed through social distancing and normal COVID precautions of sanitizing and wearing of masks. During the dancing or singing trial the entry can be restricted and suitable distance can be maintained between artiste and judges," it said.

Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed the letter, a professor said.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading