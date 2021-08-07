LIC AE, AAO 2020 on August 28, Know Exam Pattern

Life Insurance Corporation of India has notified the revised schedule for Assistant Engineer (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Prelims 2020 exam date. The exam which was scheduled to be conducted on April 4 last year, will now be held on August 28, 2021. The exam was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The LIC will upload the admit card on its official website soon. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 218 posts. The online application was accepted between February 25 and March 15.

The selection of candidates will be done through a three-tiered process — prelims exam, mains exam and a descriptive test followed by a pre-recruitment medical examination. The prelims examination will be conducted through the online mode, comprising of multiple choice type questions (MCQ) from reasoning ability, English language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The duration of the exam will be one hour and the number of questions will be 100, while the maximum marks will be 70.

Those qualifying for the LIC AE/AAO prelims exam 2020 will be called for mains exam. It will have two papers — Paper 1 will have objective questions from reasoning ability, general knowledge, and current affairs, professional knowledge, and insurance and financial market.

Paper 2 will have a descriptive paper on the English Language. Paper 1 will have a total of 120 questions of 300 marks and paper 2 will be of 25 marks where Letter writing and essay writing/ legal drafting for AAO (Legal) will be asked. Descriptive tests of the English language will be of qualifying nature and their marks will not be counted for ranking.

