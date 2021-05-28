LIC HFL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Associate Posts, Salary up to 9 lakh

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for recruitment to the post of associate for LIC Housing Finance Limited (HFL). A total of six vacant posts will be filled through the recruitment drive, Candidates can apply at the official website of LIC HFL - www.lichousing.com.

The online application process has been going on since May 24 and will continue till June 7. The candidate selected for the job will be placed in branches located in Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, and Mumbai.

All the eligible candidates will be shortlisted from the applications received and they will be required to undergo Online Test. Based on the merit list of Online Test, candidates will be shortlisted again and they will be invited for an Interview. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of combined scores of the Online Test and interview.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Job seekers must have completed master’s in social work/rural management with minimum aggregate 55 per cent from a recognized university. Degrees of distance learning, part-time, and correspondence will not be considered for the post.

Age: Candidates’ age should be 23 to 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Work experience: Candidates should have worked for at least one year with a reputed organization in project life cycle management, monitoring and evaluation of project, sustainability reporting in CSR foundations/organizations.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC HFL - www.lichousing.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ tab available at the top of the homepage

Step 3: A new page of available job opportunities will open up. Click on “Click here” mentioned against “To apply online” under CSR Recruitment

Step 4: Fill the application form with relevant details and upload documents

Step 5: Submit the application form after reviewing all the details. Take a print out of the form for future use

LIC HFL Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates for the post of Associate will get a salary from Rs 6 to 9 lakh annually.

