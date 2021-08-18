Like Harvard, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Can be Best in World: AYUSH Minister

AYUSH minister Sarbabanda Sonowal on Monday visited the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi. During his visit, he also addressed the faculty members and students there and said that the institute has the potential to become the world’s best educational institution in the field of Yoga like the US’s Harvard University.

He, however, added that we need to make global efforts for this. He also tweeted about his visit and shared pictures and a clip of his address on his official social media handle. In the clip, he can be seen talking about making the MDNIY a world-class university in Yoga and saying that it could open avenues for thousands of students worldwide to pursue research and education in Yoga from India.

He also highlighted the need for a global approach to fulfil the dream of prime minister Narendra Modi and talked about how the hostel arrangements for the students at the university who come from different parts of the country and world will add value to the institution.

Talking about his visit, he wrote, “MDNIY is a premier institute for planning, training, promotion and propagation of Yoga education, training, therapy and research functioning under the ministry of Ayush.”

Sonowal visited all the classes of the institute, library, the meditation centre and the campus of MDNIY and saw the performances of the students.

MDNIY director Ishwar V Basavaradi in a press release stated that the institute has given yoga training to 18,000 paramilitary soldiers in the last few years. He also informed that an attempt has been made to introduce Yoga to the inmates and prisoners of Tihar Jail and said that Yoga practises gives new dimensions to our life. He also added that we should include yoga practises in our daily routine.

MDNIY is recognised as a WHO collaborative centre in traditional medicine (Yoga) in 2013.

