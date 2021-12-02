LinkedIn Platform Now in Hindi too, More Govt & Pvt Jobs for Hindi Speakers at Platform

LinkedIn has launched its platform in first Indian langauge on Thursday. The world’s one of the largest corporate networking site will now be available in Hindi as well. The networking site aims to support 600 million Hindi language speakers globally.

With this launch, LinkedIn says that it “aims to break down language barriers" and provide “greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world". With the launch of Hindi, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

Starting today, as part of the phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones. As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries, including more banking, and government jobs, it claims. The platform says that will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi.

“India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members. India’s member base has grown by 20+ million in the past three years (15 per cent year-over-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic," it said in an official statement.

“In India, LinkedIn has been mission critical to helping people connect, learn, grow and get hired during the pandemic and in this new world of work we are in. With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

“We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every’ member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” he added.

