LinkedIn Reveals Top 25 Startups in India, CRED Tops List, Edtech upGrad Comes Second

LinkedIn released its 2022 LinkedIn top startups list for India, revealing the top 25 startups that have shown resilience in an uncertain market environment and are continuing to innovate in 2022. Topping this year’s list is the unified payment interface CRED, followed by upGrad, and Groww in the second and third position respectively.

Valued at $6.4 billion, CRED has maintained its podium position on the LinkedIn Top Startups list, moving from the third position in 2021 to the first in 2022. Besides gaining popularity for its quirky ads in the past two years, CRED is also setting new benchmarks for employee well-being by offering benefits such as ElderCare, egg freezing, and one-on-one support for mental wellness to its employees.

The next highest placing businesses on the list include upGrad, one of India’s largest online higher education companies that curates vast upskilling opportunities for professionals and college students, followed by Groww, an online investment platform that provides an objective evaluation of various investment opportunities through stocks and mutual funds.

This year’s list also features new entrants including e-grocery company Zepto, full-stack car buying platform Spinny, and insurtech startup Ditto Insurance – all of which are online platforms that are making financial, mobility, and essentials more accessible for consumers in India today. Fitness platform Ultrahuman and organic food marketplace Living Food also debuted this year’s list by enabling consumers to lead a conscious and healthy lifestyle.

LinkedIn Top Startups 2022 India Ranking:

1. CRED

2. upGrad

3. Groww

4. Zepto

5. Skyroot Aerospace

6. MBA Chai Wala

7. Spinny

8. The Good Glamm Group

9. GrowthSchool

10. BluSmart

11. ShareChat

12. Ditto Insurance

13. Simpl

14. Rapido

15. Classplus

16. Park+

17. BlissClub

18. DealShare

19. Ultrahuman

20. Living Food

21. FamPay

22. AgniKul Cosmos

23. Stanza Living

24. Pocket FM

25. Zypp Electric

With 13 out of the top 25 startups based out of Bengaluru, the city affirms its reputation as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’. As many as 58 per cent of all jobs posted by these startups on LinkedIn during the same period from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 were based out of Bengaluru.

To compile this year’s list, LinkedIn looked at platform data from July 2021 to June 2022 across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement within the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from its flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list.

Speaking on the list, Nirajita Banerjee, Managing Editor at LinkedIn News India said, “The Indian startup ecosystem displays great resilience as we continue to see the rise of new startups with 68 per cent of entrants on the list appearing for the first time. These startups are navigating the uncertain macro environment by optimising their businesses for sustainable growth and taking a more prudent approach toward scaling their business. It’s also great to see young professionals embrace India’s startup ecosystem, with 56 per cent of all hires in the top 25 startups being aged below 30, and 17 per cent aged below 25, at the time of joining. This list is a great resource for job seekers excited by the opportunity to innovate, solve big problems, and grow their skills within these startups.”

