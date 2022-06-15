LinkedIn, UN Women Join Hands to Empower Indian Women Digitally and Make Them Job Ready

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with an United Nations entity called UN Women. As part of this partnership, that LinkedIn will be investing Rs 3.88 crore in a three-year, regional partnership with UN Women. Dedicated to gender equality, the partnership is to advance women’s economic empowerment.

A disproportionate number of women lack basic access to the Internet. Addressing gender-responsive technology policymaking in the Asia-Pacific region is crucial given in Asia, 54.6 per cent of men have access to the internet, compared to 41.3 per cent of women. This represents a 32 per cent gender gap. According to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), between 2013 and 2017, the gender gap in Asia grew from 17 per cent to 24 per cent. Women and girls often do not have the same access to education, or type of education, as men and boys do. In fact, the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 has only widened this opportunity gap for women and girls in the past two years.

With this partnership, LinkedIn and UN Women will work together to close the digital divide among men and women. The project which will be launched as a pilot-project in Maharashtra, will cultivate the digital, soft and employability skills for over 2,000 women, claims LinkedIn in its press release.

The programme will start in July 2022 and will go on till October 2023. It will be conducted at multiple locations of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Greater Mumbai and Pune region. Women who have completed their higher education can apply for this programme.

The collaboration claims to digitally upskill women affording them greater access to jobs and equipping them to fully participate in the formal economy, the release added.

“As more businesses and professionals recognise the rewarding impact of gender-equal workplaces, we have the unique opportunity to help women become more employable and entrepreneurial in today’s digital era. We are delighted to partner with UN Women to jointly work towards improving female representation and professional diversity across the region’s workforce by investing in the upskilling and economic empowerment of women. By bringing women closer to the right skills and resources, we aspire to create a more equitable and all-inclusive talent landscape,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

