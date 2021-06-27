List of Courses to Pursue MBA from Home from Top Universities

An MBA is one of the most sought-after degrees, from career advancement to specialization - an MBA can upgrade your CV. For those aiming to pursue the top course while sitting at home and without cracking any entrance test, here is a list of courses

EMBA — IIM Amritsar

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar has launched an online MBA or EMBA program for working professionals. The two-year program will be conducted in a hybrid mode and consists of a curriculum created by industry professionals featuring regular interactions with industry experts. The class discussions will be recorded for reviewing the key points later. The program will be conducted for a total 750 hours, over weekends. The total course fees in 9 lakh 50 thousand.

Online MBA Clinical Leadership — University of Birmingham

The Online MBA Clinical Leadership program is aimed at those looking to move into senior leadership positions within clinical settings. During the two and half year, part-time course, students will cover key healthcare topics including investing in value-based care, leading experts effectively, navigating policy and strategic change and the impact of advanced digital technology. The courses is held in three sessions in a year - June, October, March.

Online MBA - Manipal University Jaipur

The online MBA course from Manipal University Jaipur will feature live and recorded classes, which students can learn at their own convenience. The institute will conduct online proctored exams at intervals, which students can give from the safety of their homes. The UGC-entitled degree from a NAAC A+ accredited university will be conducted for 15-20 hrs per week for 24 months. The cost is Rs 37,500 each semester.

Distance Learning MBA — Warwick Business School

The part-time programme MBA program at WBS has been carefully designed for professional with managerial work experience. The 24-month online, distance course covers case studies, lectures as well as provides careers and study skills sessions. The course is flexible and students can complete the course in two to three years, depending on their pace. The course starts in June and January.

The Durham MBA (Online) — Durham University Business School

The Durham MBA (Online) course will enhance your key business and leadership capabilities. Students will have the choice to study entirely online or take a blended approach. The two-year part-time will commence from September 27, this year. The learning materials of the course will include videos, industry insights, and articles as well as live webinar sessions. The 15 hours per week course will continue for a period of over 12 weeks and the course fee is £13,000.00.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here