From AI, Data Science to Risk Management: List of New Courses Offered by IITs

There are several new courses that the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have come up with for the new academic year. While some require candidates to crack the JEE Advanced, others can be applied without appearing for the engineering entrance test. From artificial intelligence and data science to risk management and economics, here are some of the new courses offered by the IITs.

BTech in energy engineering at IIT Delhi

The institute is offering a new course in energy engineering that will be available from the upcoming academic session onwards. Admissions will be granted through JEE Advanced and a total of 40 seats are available under this course. It is is designed to equip the students with the necessary knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges being faced by humanity, IIT Delhi said.

Online data science programme by IIT Madras

Anyone who has cleared class 12 and studied English and maths in class 10 can apply for the online course. Candidates can apply for the programme without appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – the engineering entrance exam. The application process is ongoing and the last date to register is August 30.

PG programmes by IIT Roorkee

The institution has added six postgraduate degree programs and one five-year integrated program into its curriculum for the new academic session. It includes MTech in Artificial Intelligence and MTech in Data Science, MDes in Industrial Design, MIM (Masters in Innovation Management) under the Department of Design, online MTech in Microelectronics and VLSI, five -year integrated program in MS Economics, and MTech in Dam Safety and Rehabilitation.

Statistics and Data Science at IIT Kanpur

The institute has introduced a four-year BS and a five-year BS-MS integrated degree programme in statistics and data science under its Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The admissions to the programs will be through JEE Advanced.

Quantum Computing Lab by IIT Madras

Quantum Computing Lab courses are being offered by the institute to allow faculty, students, and researchers to pursue research in the field. The courses and research will be offered in collaboration with IBM. It aims at accelerating joint research in quantum computing, and develop curricula to help prepare students for careers that will be influenced by this next era of computing, across science and business.

Online masters programs at IIT Kanpur

Four new e-Masters programmes have been launched by IIT Kanpur, which includes Communication Systems, Cybersecurity, Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management, and Commodity Markets and Risk Management.

MTech in AI and Data Science at IIT Roorkee

Two new MTech programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS) under the recently established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (CAIDS) have been launched at the IIT. The two MTech programs will train students with an in-depth knowledge of the tools and techniques necessary to translate data into actionable decisions.

MTech in Electric Mobility at IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi will start a new postgraduate programme, MTech in Electric Mobility focussing on electric vehicles, chargers and charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, battery management systems, reusability of energy storage elements, reliability, automotive health monitoring, etc. The institute will provide hands-on practice and design in laboratories.

FullStack Development at IIT Mandicc

IIT Mandi and WileyNXT have jointly launched the first batch of their professional certification programme — PG certificate in FullStack Development. The seven-month course is aimed at next-generation developers and will help the developers in building end-to-end full-stack solutions based on industry standards and customer needs.

MTech courses at IIT Hyderabad

The institute will launch seven online MTech and one MDes course for working professionals. It includes MTech in Industrial Metallurgy, MTech in EV Technology, MTech in Computational Mechanics, MTech in Integrated Computational Materials Engineering, MTech in Communication and Signals Processing (CSP), MTech in Power Electronics and Power System (PEPS), MTech in Microelectronics and VLSI (ME & VLSI) and MDes.

