List of Part-Time Internships With Job Options, Can apply till March 24

Internships are a great way to make your theoretical knowledge test in the practical field. If you are looking for good opportunities to learn and expand your knowledge horizon, then you can opt for these internships.

Content Writing at TechQuila

The two-month-long internship is for the online platform, that writes about technology, science and entertainment. The internship is work-from-home. The joining is immediate and is between March 10 and April 14. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs10,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation and a job offer. Essential skills, required includes, sound knowledge of blogging, creative writing, search engine optimization

Perks. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022

Digital Marketing at MyntMore

The six-month-long internship is a work-from-home. The joining is immediate and can be between March 11 and April 15. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, creating marketing strategy

developing, managing digital, marketing campaigns and handling digital platforms for marketing campaigns, generate organic traffic

Coordination with management. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs12,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation and a job offer. Number of openings is one. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Business Development (Sales) at Tallent Tree

The two-months-long internship can be taken for part-time and is a work-from-office at Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 14. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, collecting quantitative, qualitative data from various marketing campaigns, conducting market analysis, doing research on market competition and be part of advertising promotional activities. Selected candidates will receive a Letter of Recommendation, “performance-linked incentive" and a job offer. Number of openings is ten. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Community Management at LikeMinds

The two-month-long internship is a work-from-home. It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 15. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, managing community engagement, identifying potential clients and volunteers, organising community events and communicate between various departments. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs 15,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation and a job offer. Number of openings is one. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Business & Data Analysis at Facsimile Publishers

The month-long internship is a work-from-home. It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 15. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, data analytics, machine learning, and Python. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs 10,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation and a job offer. Number of openings is two. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Telecalling at GetSetPlay Solutions Private Limited

The six-month-long internship is a work-from-office at Pune and Mumbai.

It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 15. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, attending customer enquiries

venue booking coordination, booking slots, and updating bookings. The candidate must know how to speak and write English, Marathi (spoken), Hindi (spoken), MS Excel. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, data analytics, machine learning, and Python. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs 12,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation and a job offer. Number of openings is two. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Growth Hacking (Sales) at Unschool

The month-long internship is a work-from-home. It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 14. The candidate must have proficiency in English and must know, MS Excel. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, data analytics, machine learning, and Python. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs 20,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation and a job offer. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, developing online campaigns, enhancing growth

market analysis, proposing new ideas, planning and executing initiatives to reach the target audience. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Mobile App Development at SusaKGjyo

The two-month-long internship is a work-from-home. It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 15. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, designing and developing mobile applications

and debugging mobile applications. Interested candidate should know, Flutter app, ReactNative, Dart, Google cloud functions, firebase, and Mongo DB. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs 5,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation, free snacks and beverages and a job offer. Number of openings is two. Last date to apply is March 25, 2022.

Photography at Rang Roop

The two-month-long internship is a work-from-office from Chennai. It is immediate joining between March 10 and April 15. Interested candidates will have to take the following responsibilities, capturing photos, managing social media, and editing photos and videos. Interested candidate should know, photography, video editing and video making. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of upto Rs 20,000 per month, Letter of Recommendation, free snacks and beverages and a job offer. Number of openings is two. Last date to apply is March 24, 2022.

