List of Top Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, it may be difficult to look up a new job. Hence, we are here to make your search easier. If you are looking for a job in the government sector, here’s your chance. From High Court jobs to recruitment in the Indian Army and vacancies for those willing to work in the medical sector, here are hand-picked government job openings to apply for this week.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021

The Gauhati High Court has invited applications for the recruitment for 12 vacancies for Grade-I Assam Judicial Service posts. Interested candidates who possess Law degree from a recognized university can submit their applications through online mode. The last date of application is May 24. Check details here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male and female law graduates for the post of Judge Advocate General Branch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Indian Army till June 4. Indian Army is conducting the recruitment drive for filling out 8 posts. Read notification here.

SAIL Recruitment 2021

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited application for its unit Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) in West Bengal from eligible qualified nurses for 83 posts to undertake the “Proficiency Training" for three years in 600 bedded multi-specialty DSP hospital under the M&HS department. Check full detail here.

Goa Accounts Department Recruitment 2021

The Goa government has invited applications for recruitment to the 109 posts of Accountant under the Common Accounts Cadre. The Directorate of Accounts, Government of Goa has released a notification for the same on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the job from May 10- 31. Read details here.

AIIMS Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, has invited applications for recruitment to various faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application on or before May 16. A total of 119 vacancies has been notified for this recruitment out of which, 29 vacancies are available for the posts of Professor, 18 for Additional Professor, 27 for Associate Professor, and 45 for Assistant Professor in various departments. Check how to apply here.

BTSC Recruitment 2021

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Specialist Medical Officer (SMO) and General Medical Officers (GMO) on May 3. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the application form on the official website on or before May 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6,338 Medical Officer (MO) vacancies. Check notification here.

EMRS Recruitment 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, teaching staffs recruitment 2021. Now the online application will be accepted till May 31. The EMRS Post Graduate and Trained Graduate Teachers recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 3,479 vacancies in 17 states across the country. Read details here.

