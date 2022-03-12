CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Declared! How to Get Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 10 results for term 1 exams. The results are available with schools and will be available for students from their respective schools. This year, no student will fail the board exam. To check the result, students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 1 result mark sheets, once available online.

CBSE 10th Result LIVE Updates

The board has also released the datesheet for term 2 exams. Irrespective of their scores in term 1 result, the board will allow students to take term 2 board exams. The final result will be based on term 1 and term 2 results, and internal assessment / practical scores. The final marksheet will be available after term 2 exams.

CBSE term 1 10th Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 link (once available)

Step 3: Enter your required credentials like Roll Number, Date of birth, and so on.

Step 4: Click on Submit. Your result will get displayed on the screen.

CBSE Term 1 10th Result: How to Check via SMS

In case there is an internet connectivity issue or the site is down, then students can check the result through SMS also.

Students have to type CBSE 10 roll number in the message tab and send it to 56263. You will receive a revert message with your subject-wise marks.

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: How to Check via Umang App

Step 1: Download Umang app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App store

Step 2: Login using your registered mobile number

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘all services’

Step 4: Select CBSE and then, click on the Class 10 result.

Step 5: Enter your required credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Click on CBSE and then, select Class 10 Term 1 result 2021

Step 3: Login using the required information. Your result will display on the screen.

This is the first time that the exams are being divided into two sections: term 1 and term 2. The term 1 exams results have been out but the term 2 exams will be held in April. CBSE had on Friday released the date sheet for term 2 exams. For class 10 term 2 exams will be held from April 26 to May 24.

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: What to Check in Marksheet?

The students should note that while checking the result they check for the total marks. Additionally, students should ensure their information in the score card is correct. Candidates should check for the name and spelling, exam specification (paper 1 or 2), exam centre name, calculation of marks and totaling and their photograph.

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022: How Are Marks Calculated?

To calculate the CBSE 10th result for term 1, students must know the marking scheme. The marks for English paper is calculated as follows, in English paper as the first passage has been removed, the board has decided to award full marks for that question to all students. So, the English paper marks are calculated barring the first 10 questions. To recheck the marks, calculate the number of total questions correct for the remaining questions. For Maths, since each question carries 1 mark, the number of correct responses is equal to the number of marks scored. For all subjects, except Maths and English, multiply the total number of correct responses with 0.8 and round off the answer. As per the CBSE rules, 32.2 and 32.7 both would be rounded up to the next whole number, which is 33.

