Live Coaching Classes for CA Foundation Students

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be commencing Live Coaching Classes (LCC) from December 8 for students of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) foundation course appearing in the June 2022 examination. Those interested can apply at the live coaching classes link at the official website of ICAI at live.icai.org.

The first session for the fourth batch of students will begin from 11 am to 1 pm and the second will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students will not be charged any fee, the institute said.

“The Board of Studies (A) has been proactive in adopting different methodologies to reach out to students and provide quality learning in an incremental manner. The Board of Studies is announcing 4th Batch of ‘Live Coaching Classes’ commencing from 8th December 2021 with coverage of full syllabus for Foundation Course students appearing in June 2022 exam without any Charge," ICAI said in its official notice.

The institute also mentioned that the sessions will be conducted by renowned subject experts. Exams will be conducted as well along with a question and answer (Q&A) session at the end of each paper. Live classes wherein students can clear their doubts to live through chat box. Recorded lectures will be held for students to view recorded lectures as per his/her convenience at any point in time.

Those applying for the LCC can also download faculty notes and assignments for their revision. All educational contents such as study material, RTPs, suggested answers, a quick reference, case study digest, etc will be made available to the students. Online multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be held through which students can attempt topic-wise MCQ-based online tests and assess his/her performance. Based on the students’ performance the faculty at his/her next class will remove their doubts.or

Meanwhile, ICAI is planning to introduce the open book examination concept CA exams in the next couple of years. Nihar Jambusariya, the institute president had said that more papers in the CA final exam will be added to the open book system. Students can be given situational case studies during the exams and asked to find a solution by referring to the book.

